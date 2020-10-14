Woman, 35, testifies against Motherwell man facing multiple charges

Rape accused ‘used name of former Chiefs player’

A 33-year-old Motherwell man, accused of raping multiple women over a period of nearly two years, is believed to have contacted a victim under the guise of being a professional South African soccer player, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Tuesday.



Testifying against Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, the woman, 35, said she first came into contact with her alleged rapist via the Facebook page Umfula Wotahndo (River of Love)...

