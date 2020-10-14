Pastors to pray for unity, peace and prosperity in Senekal and Matwabeng

A group of pastors from Senekal and Matwabeng in the Free State will gather on Wednesday morning to pray for unity, peace and prosperity in the town.

The mass prayer meeting was called after violence erupted at the court appearance of the two men linked to the murder of Brendin Horner in the town last week Tuesday, pastor Stefan Coetzee told TimesLIVE.

“We came together and said that this is not the Senekal we know. We want to unite the community and call for peace,” he said.

“We are going to pray against the spirit of rebellion, racial tension and the violence that is unfolding in our country and town.”

Coetzee said this was also a call to end gender-based violence, murders of children and women and murders in the farming community.