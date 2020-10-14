Omotoso witness threatened with rape, court hears
Witnesses in the Timothy Omotoso case were threatened, with one told she would be raped until she bled to death, and for this reason, the rape and human trafficking accused should not be granted bail.
In addition, because of the threats, some witnesses were reluctant to testify against the Nigerian pastor, investigating office Peter Plaatjies told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday...
