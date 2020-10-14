Meat prices soar as ongoing drought bites Eastern Cape
The drought ravaging the Eastern Cape has pushed up meat prices, with industry insiders expecting costs to increase further before the festive season.
Record-low rainfall has resulted in beef, lamb and mutton prices rising sharply because of low reproduction rates on farms across the province. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.