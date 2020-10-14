Livingstone outpatients turned away due to labour dispute
Scores of patients were turned away at Livingstone Hospital’s special outpatients department yesterday, after the administrative clerks refused to work and locked themselves in the facility.
This was over overtime money, which was allegedly owed to them from 2018, still not being paid...
