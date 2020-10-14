Joburg doctor will cut 60cm-long hair to help children with serious illnesses

Young girls battling serious illnesses often lack confidence, and it for this reason a Johannesburg anaesthetist will publicly cut her 60cm-long hair.

She hopes to convert her long locks into three wigs for children who have lost their own hair and may never grow it again due to health conditions.

Dr Patricia Brown, 36, who works at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, said she always drew strength from her hair.

“As a health care worker I have come across many children who have lost their hair as a result of chemotherapy or because they have alopecia. Every time I wished I could give them some of my hair, along with my strength, so they could fight their circumstances. All a little girl wants is to feel normal, loved and beautiful.

“I know many parents are under huge financial pressure when their child is undergoing treatment, and hair is often seen as a luxury they cannot afford. I hope with my BackaBuddy campaign I can make their journey a little easier, and hopefully inspire others to do the same,” said Brown.

The 'big chop'

She partnered with A Few Grey Hairs for a live social media event to be held on November 7 for the “big chop”.

The event is aimed at supporting an initiative that encourages women of all ages to donate their hair to young girls in need through a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy which aims to raise R30,000.

With the help of fellow campaigner Susan Friese, Brown said she hoped to raise enough funds to create three wigs to be donated to Teagan Walsh, 4, who lost her hair as a result of neuroblastoma treatment, Liane Ferreira, 7, and Lisa Venter, 13, who suffer from alopecia totalis and Clouston syndrome respectively, conditions that have left them with little or no hair and without the possibility of future hair growth.

The campaign, which was posted on September 29, has now raised more than R21,000 from local and international donors.

Some of the messages on the site read “what a beautiful gesture”, “very moved by this incredible cause” and “an amazing and brave thing to do”.

Brown said those who knew her would attest to how attached she was to her hair.

TimesLIVE