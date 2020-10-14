'If standing up to a white man makes me a thug, I'm a proud thug', Malema says ahead of Senekal trial

Last Wednesday, Malema said the government was “scared to deal decisively” with the protesters, saying black people were on their own.

His calls for supporters to gather at the court this Friday led to the DA opening a criminal case against him on Monday, claiming his comments incited violence.

Malema called out police minister Bheki Cele and Free State law enforcement officials for failing to apprehend those who were involved in the violent protest. He said the arrest of a 51-year-old businessman, who was denied bail on Tuesday, was not enough.

“Police must regain respect. Bheki Cele must regain our respect. From that day until now, they have not arrested the real culprits who caused anarchy in Senekal because Cele has failed,” he said.

Malema said his “ground forces” will not start violence on Friday. However, he warned that if they are provoked, they will retaliate.

“We are not going to fight anyone. We are going there peacefully, but you push, we push. We will not shoot anyone, we will not provoke anyone. Just don't push us,” he said.

TimesLIVE