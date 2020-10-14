Helenvale youngsters ready to cook up a storm

Renecia Adams of Anita Drive in Barcelona is optimistic about what the future holds after completing a two-month training course as a chef at Stenden University’s campus in Port Alfred.

The 23-year-old is one of 20 young people from Helenvale who are ready to take their next steps in the hospitality industry after the training, which started in August and culminated last week with a certification ceremony.

Lerato Muzah, project manager at the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MDBA), said the training of youngsters was part of the component of “improved perspectives for youth” of the Safety and Peace through Urban Upgrading Programme (SPUU) for Helenvale.

The programme is co-financed by Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Muzah said the MBDA partnered with Leap Entrepreneurial Development in this initiative.

Adams described her experience at Stenden University as life-changing.

“I learnt more about how to make something out of nothing. I also did not have self-confidence, but since receiving the training that has changed.

“I found myself and realised that being in the hospitality industry is what I want to do with my life,” Adams, who is more of a baker than a cook, said.

She said they were taught to not use a lot of spices in their food. That was one of the new things they were taught.

Adams said that she was sad to leave Port Alfred.

“To wake up in Port Alfred was like living in a dream. I knew what my daily tasks were, the opportunities were amazing, and I felt more motivated.”

For Petronella Karelse, 19, the opportunity was one that made her nervous because she had never been away from her family for a long time.

“But sometimes you have to make sacrifices in order to achieve something in life.

“One of my challenges was that I would not be able to communicate with the others but my concern was short-lived.

“We were like a family. They were my brothers and sisters and did not give me an opportunity to miss home that much.”