Wife tries to slap cop after 'bipolar' Senekal businessman is denied bail

The 51-year-old businessman arrested for his alleged role in a fiery protest in the Free State last week has been denied bail.

André Pienaar appeared before magistrate Buti Mlangeni in the Senekal magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning.

Providing reasons for refusing bail, Mlangeni said Pienaar told the court earlier that he had close ties with the community, but this was the same community he allegedly attacked.

Mlangeni said Pienaar was accused of attacking a female police officer who was executing her duty. This showed that he doesn’t hesitate to use violence against anyone who comes in his way.

He said there was a risk that Pienaar would interfere with the police investigation.

Mlangeni said the personal details of potential witnesses was easily accessible through court documents. In his short time in custody, he was able to identify witnesses who could potentially exonerate him, Mlangeni said.

“This was a deliberate attempt to jeopardise a criminal investigation.”