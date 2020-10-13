Suspected serial rapist pleads not guilty to 28 charges
An alleged serial rapist has pleaded not guilty to all 28 charges against him in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, is accused of using Facebook to lure at least nine women and girls to secluded areas in and around Motherwell before allegedly raping and robbing them...
