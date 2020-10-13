Strike prevents outpatients from being treated at Livingstone Hospital

Patients were turned away on Tuesday morning from Livingstone Hospital’s outpatient section, after administrative clerks downed tools and locked themselves in the facility.

It is unclear what the staff’s grievances are, as no-one was willing to address The Herald reporter and instead directed questions to the department of health.

The picket saw about 100 people being turned away from the outpatient section of the hospital since about 8am.

They were advised to return at later dates.

Other sections of the hospital and respective entrances, including casualty, are operational.

Among those turned away was Pheliwe Vena from the northern areas, who said she was frustrated having waited most of the morning only to be told to return at a later date.

Vena, who had hoped to receive treatment for her swollen and painful feet, said travelling to and from the hospital was an expense she couldn't afford.

Questions have been sent to the health department.

