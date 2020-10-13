Quilt captures 1820 settler arrivals drama
Two centuries on, Smallwood’s creation tells story of adventure, hardship
A childhood memory of an 1820 settler painting hanging in the town hall inspired Eunice Smallwood’s tapestry celebrating the 200th anniversary of the historic disembarkation in Port Elizabeth.
Smallwood, 79, said she started her 150 by 150cm quilt in July last year, intending to have it ready for Nelson Mandela Bay’s annual Spring Quilting Festival...
