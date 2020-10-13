Partying pupils contract coronavirus in Cape Town

School pupils are being cautioned to minimise their risk of contracting Covid-19 after reports that some Cape Town matrics have been partying at nightclubs without wearing masks.

A school in the southern suburbs raised concerns about a large gathering that took place at a nightclub on October 3, which was described as a “super-spreader” event in a letter sent to parents. The letter stated 59 people that attended the event had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Most of the pupils present [at the club] were matrics. As a consequence of the non-observance of safety protocols at that club, there is now a large number of Covid-positive matrics in neighbouring schools,” read the letter.

A group of doctors that advises schools on Covid-19 management said in another letter that “unfortunately, we have observed individuals testing positive at several schools in the past two weeks, after a brief reduction in numbers”.

“Infection prevention and control is in place in all schools and the risk of infection is likely higher in the community than at school,” the doctors noted.