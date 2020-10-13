News

Man dies after 'running into' armoured police vehicle in KwaMashu protest

By Lwandile Bhengu - 13 October 2020
A metro police vehicle in action during a protest at Claire Estate in Durban. File picture.
A metro police vehicle in action during a protest at Claire Estate in Durban. File picture.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A protester has died in KwaMashu, north of Durban, after being run over by a metro police armoured vehicle during a protest on Monday.

According to reports by metro police, the man “ran into the armoured vehicle” and was severely injured.

“The protesters got a car that took him for medical attention. The situation was volatile and members could not assist the injured person. The driver of the armoured vehicle reported the accident at KwaMashu SAPS,” said metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad.

The reason for the protest is unknown.

Police did not immediately respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...

Most Read

X