Just 888 new Covid-19 cases in SA in past 24 hours, with eight deaths

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that of the fatalities recorded in the past two days, one was in the Free State, two in Gauteng and five in the Western Cape. There were, however, 75 extra deaths confirmed since Sunday night, though these had been recorded previously but only confirmed in the most recent reporting period.

The deaths mean that there are now 17,863 confirmed fatalities countrywide.

Mkhize also announced that there were 624,659 recoveries recorded, at a recovery rate of 90%. The figures are based on 4,418,418 total cases, of which 10,977 fell into the most recent cycle.

TimesLIVE