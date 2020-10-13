Covid-19 spike in Eastern Cape caused by ‘bad behaviour’, warns expert

The recent spike in Covid-19 cases has been attributed to “bad behaviour” and people no longer adhering to health regulations.

The Eastern Cape has the fourth-highest number of cases in SA.

To date, SA has had 692,471 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 17,780 deaths.

A total of 3,283 people have now died in the Eastern Cape due to Covid-19 related complications.

On Sunday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said 1,575 new cases were confirmed and the number of recoveries was now 623,765, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The number of tests conducted to date was 4,407,441.