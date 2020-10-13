News

Convicted wife killer flip-flops on plea

By Asanda Nini - 13 October 2020



An Eastern Cape police officer  who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in November 2019 made a dramatic about-turn on Monday, the day he was meant to be sentenced,  when he  told the East London high court that he was considering changing his plea to not guilty...

