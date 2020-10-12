Water in the Bay: join our FREE webinar on business & water use

SA is a water-scarce country, and the Nelson Mandela Bay region has often been threatened by dwindling water levels in the dams that sustain the area.

This month, on Thursday October 15, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber will host a webinar to focus on what the business sector can do to support responsible water usage and innovation in this regard.

At the webinar, with the theme "Let’s Talk Water in the Bay", facilitator business chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona and a panel of speakers will discuss various aspects of the Bay's water status.

They will also reflect on what Nelson Mandela Bay can learn from the Western Cape, which faced a severe drought in 2016–18.

