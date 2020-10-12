Taxi operators shut down Ulundi after police blamed for death of driver

Taxi operators have shut down Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, and are demanding the arrest of police officers they allege were involved in the death of one of their own.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, a taxi rank manager in Ulundi, Mabona Sithole, said a taxi driver was killed and the community had joined taxi associations to demand justice.

“A taxi driver allegedly died at the hands of police. A person has died, and from what we have gathered the police officers involved are not even from here,” Sithole said.

“We want an investigation and we want those responsible for his death to be arrested.”

He said the community had voluntarily joined the protest, and taxi associations operating in Ulundi were making sure the protest is not violent.