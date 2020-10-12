Pupil suspended for bullying at Joburg school

A female Grade 9 pupil has been suspended after an incident of bullying at Ferndale High School in Johannesburg on Friday, the Gauteng department of education said.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they received a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, in which the pupil is seen assaulting another female pupil outside the school premises.

In the video clip, the pupil can be seen dragging the other by the hair while male pupils attempt to stop her.

Mabona said the pupil has been temporarily suspended until the disciplinary process is undertaken.

“We are also informed that the perpetrator has allegedly been tormenting fellow learners on several occasions, which is really concerning.”

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the “ill discipline” in the schooling environment.

"We do not underestimate such incidents, especially bullying, which is a serious concern to us. We will monitor this investigation closely.”

The department's psychosocial team is expected to visit the school on Monday.

TimesLIVE