High ranking police officer arrested for alleged fraud related to tender

A high profile police officer has been arrested for alleged fraud relating to a multimillion-rand tender for emergency warning equipment.

According to the Investigating Directorate (ID), the officer is the 13th accused expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

“Her arrest and appearance relate to the supply of emergency warning equipment for the SA Police Service in 2017. The contract price and exposure to the police fiscus was R191m. However, R65m was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd. Payment of R22m was stopped in the advanced stage of the Investigating Directorate's probe into the matter,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.

The police officer and other suspects who were recently arrested join former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, lieutenant general Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena (retired divisional commissioner), brigadier James Ramanjalum, major general Ravichandran Pillay, colonel Thomas Dumas Marima and sergeant Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa.

Others who are also allegedly involved are Judy Rose, Samantha Andrews, Vimpie Manthatha and a company represented by its director.

They all face similar charges.

TimesLIVE