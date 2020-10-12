Drunk health department official driving state vehicle must face music

The EFF in the Eastern Cape wants stringent action to be taken against a provincial health department official who allegedly blacked out behind the wheel of a state vehicle in Mdantsane at the weekend.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department was aware of the incident, and he confirmed the official was not authorised to drive the vehicle, according to SowetanLIVE.

“The driver was arrested by police,” Manana said.

“There is an ongoing investigation by the department to determine all the facts surrounding this saga.

“We are making arrangements to take the car back to the health facility. The driver has been taken to a health facility by police for investigation.”