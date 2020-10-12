DA to lay criminal charges against Malema for 'post that incites violence'

The DA has called on police minister Bheki Cele to take action against EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Nazier Paulsen for their tweets about the violence in Senekal, Free State.

On Wednesday, Malema tweeted a video of the protests in Senekal, calling on EFF “ground forces” to attend the Senekal magistrate's court on October 16 to “defend” state property and democracy.

“Since the government of Cyril Ramaphosa is scared to act decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace-loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago (move over cowards)!" he captioned the video.

Paulsen posted a picture of a gun alongside the caption: “get ready”.

Malema and Paulsen's tweets were in response to protests by farmers in Senekal last week, where a police vehicle was set alight and court property damaged during the court appearance of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

The trial was postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application.