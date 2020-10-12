Brewmaster gets crafty with new East Cape beer
“It’s 2020, it cannot be that I am the first black woman in SA to found a microbrewery and that must change.”
Tolokazi Craft Beer owner Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela said at the launch of her new beer in Port Elizabeth on Saturday that she was serious about supporting SA brands as she showed off another proudly SA product — her Drip Footwear sneakers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.