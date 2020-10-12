News

Brewmaster gets crafty with new East Cape beer

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 12 October 2020

“It’s 2020, it cannot be that I am the first black woman in SA to found a microbrewery and that must change.”

Tolokazi Craft Beer owner Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela said at the launch of her new beer in Port Elizabeth on Saturday that she was serious about supporting SA brands as she showed off another proudly SA product — her Drip Footwear sneakers. ..

