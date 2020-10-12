Youngsters return filled with plans to help others

Bay girls sweep Miss Teen SA awards

PREMIUM

Excitement and celebrations were the order of the day at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Sunday when two newly crowned pageant winners returned home from Johannesburg.



The two Bay beauties, Aphelele Toyis and Khazimla Kondlo, were welcomed by family and friends who could not contain their excitement after braving the cold to welcome them home...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.