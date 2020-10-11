News

EC health official arrested after being found ‘blacked out’ in state vehicle

By Mfundo Piliso - 11 October 2020

An Eastern Cape health department official is in hot water after he was found in a state vehicle on Saturday, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

In a video circulating on social media, the official, who’s name DispatchLIVE has not yet been able to verify, is seen sleeping inside a white sedan as residents try to assist him to get out of the branded health department vehicle...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
'Who knows what's going to happen?': Trump speaks about going into quarantine ...

Most Read

X