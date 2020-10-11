EC health official arrested after being found ‘blacked out’ in state vehicle
An Eastern Cape health department official is in hot water after he was found in a state vehicle on Saturday, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
In a video circulating on social media, the official, who’s name DispatchLIVE has not yet been able to verify, is seen sleeping inside a white sedan as residents try to assist him to get out of the branded health department vehicle...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.