SA’s economic recovery ‘depends on ability to keep pace with technology’
Digital transformation in higher education vital, minister says
The failure to keep up with scientific and technological advancement, especially in the education sector, is tantamount to SA losing its lead in the digital race, with widespread consequences for the country and its economy.
This, according communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, is the reasons why it is of the greatest importance that digital transformation in the education sector be nurtured and further developed for a brighter future for all South Africans...
