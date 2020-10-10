Woman dies in accident in Kwanobuhle

Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a woman died in an accident in Kwanobuhle on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman, aged between 25 and 30, died at the scene of a collision which occurred at about 8:35am in Ponana Tini Road.

Naidu said according to available information a white Mazda had exited the parking area of a Kwanobuhle shopping centre, allegedly ignored the stop sign and turned into Ponana Tini road.

“The road was wet and [the Mazda] skidded and collided into an oncoming white VW Polo,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu the driver of the Mazda, sustained serious injuries while another female passenger in the Mazda, also sustained injuries. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

The third occupant in the Mazda was the deceased woman.

“The deceased female is unknown at this stage and police are attempting to trace her family,” Naidu said.

The driver of the VW Polo, 49, and his female passenger were not injured.

