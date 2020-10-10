SIU report 'a smoking gun in a movie of smoke and mirrors' — Masuku

Axed Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has lashed out at an SIU report that got him sacked, describing it as “a smoking gun in a movie of smoke and mirrors”.

Masuku was fired by his boss, Gauteng premier David Makhura on Friday, after a report by the SIU placed him firmly at the centre of PPE irregular procurement by the province's health department, saying not only did he know about it, but he “promoted it, facilitated it, allowed it and/or merely turned a blind-eye and failed to do anything about it”.

Commenting on his axing in a 13-page media statement, Masuku fired a broadside at the SIU, accusing it of either bowing to public pressure or venturing into political games.

“The SIU is either under extreme pressure from the legitimate public outcry against corruption and the need to ensure accountability or it is deliberately engaged in politics for ends that are yet to be established,” said Masuku in his lengthy statement.

He said we would mount a court challenge against the SIU report, asking it to set aside its findings.

Masuku got embroiled in the PPE scandal after Royal Bhaca, a company owned by Thandisizwe Diko, husband to President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko, scored a R125m tender from his department.

Masuku is family friends with the Dikos.