Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife?
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has hit back at those who criticise his cooking and suggest he “get a wife” to help him in the kitchen.
The “nation's chef” has heated up social media with his recipes, which include six-egg omelettes, Masoja and loads of garlic.
While many are entertained by his cooking, others have criticised it and called for him to “get a wife” to cook for him.
Tito was not here for the suggestions and in a post on Twitter this week questioned why his cooking was associated with finding a wife.
He also defended his cooking, saying it's “good food”.
I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 7, 2020
And while his cooking is a topic of national debate, Mboweni was also playing Master Chef judge by trying out other people's dishes.
Here are two of the dishes he posted about this week:
Sisi Gugu decided to cook this thing. She says it is good against viruses!! People from uMlabawalingana!! She is from there. pic.twitter.com/gkMfAOWGIB— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 8, 2020
I have been in meetings the whole day. My nephew felt sorry for me and prepared pap and ox liver! Does not look good. But I am hungry and exhausted. No garlic. Abuse! pic.twitter.com/q1WtRU7tsV— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 7, 2020
Not bad. Ox liver and pap. But not tasty! Not my kind of a simple meal on a cold evening in Makgobaskloof! But sort of ok. Ja, so so!! Don’t tell him that I said so!🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/vhclOYP7Yk— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 7, 2020
