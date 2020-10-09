News

Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife?

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 09 October 2020
Tito Mboweni has defended his cooking skills.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has hit back at those who criticise his cooking and suggest he “get a wife” to help him in the kitchen.

The “nation's chef” has heated up social media with his recipes, which include six-egg omelettes, Masoja and loads of garlic.

While many are entertained by his cooking, others have criticised it and called for him to “get a wife” to cook for him.

Tito was not here for the suggestions and in a post on Twitter this week questioned why his cooking was associated with finding a wife.

He also defended his cooking, saying it's “good food”.

And while his cooking is a topic of national debate, Mboweni was also playing Master Chef judge by trying out other people's dishes.

Here are two of the dishes he posted about this week:

