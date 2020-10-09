Summons issued against Jacob Zuma to appear before commission

Deputy chief justice and chairperson of the state capture inquiry, Raymond Zondo, has granted an order authorising the issuing of a summons for former president Jacob Zuma’s appearance.

On Friday the commission brought an application asking Zondo to direct issuing the summons to compel the former president to appear before it.

“Having read affidavits before me, I’m satisfied that this is a matter in which I should grant the application. I am satisfied a proper case has been made out authorising the issuing of summons against Mr Gedleyihlekisa Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission at 10am on the 16th to the 20th of November 2020 in this venue on each of those days,” Zondo said.

Zondo directed the commission to sign and issue a summons requiring Zuma to appear and to include in the summons that if the former president wished to tender evidence virtually, he would be allowed to do so.

Earlier, advocate Paul Pretorius SC, the head of the commission’s legal team, argued that there were sufficient grounds for Zondo to issue the summons.

“The commission has issued over 2,500 summons. It’s not an uncommon mechanism.”

According to Pretorius, 34 witnesses had implicated Zuma.

He argued that Zondo had powers to call Zuma to answer to allegations.

“Where the commission believes that he has information that can assist the commission in its investigation, then I can force him to come,” Zondo said.

“He can’t say, 'leave me alone, I’m not interested in being heard by you',” said Zondo.