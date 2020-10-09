Summerstrand residents take charge of stemming crime

New neighbourhood watch has several plans to improve security

The Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch is taking conventional patrols, radios and call-outs to the next level through the use of new technology and an old-school sense of community.



Residents were introduced on Wednesday night to the Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch committee and the 35-member group, which was established in response to what they say is an increase in violent crime in and around the area...

