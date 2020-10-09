Premier David Makhura fires Bandile Masuku as Gauteng health MEC
Gauteng premier David Makhura has fired health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku after a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on allegations of corruption related to PPE procurement in his department.
In a media briefing on Friday, Makhura said he decided to discharge Masuku as the SIU had found that he failed in executing his duties in terms of government procurement laws and other related policies.
“Based on their finding where they say the MEC has failed to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act], I have decided as the premier of the province to discharge Dr Bandile Masuku from his responsibilities as the Gauteng MEC for health,” said Makhura.
“I have taken into cognisance the contribution MEC Masuku played in improving the department of health since his appointment in May 2019 and the leadership that he provided during Covid-19 is undisputable.”
He said based on its finding, the SIU had recommended that the premier should take administrative action against Masuku over his suitability to hold office as the responsible MEC for health.
He said with regards to whether the MEC was involved with acts of corruption or collusion, the SIU said that part of the investigation was ongoing.
“Taking into account that there is a part of the SIU report that is still outstanding, they have given me one part of the report, and they have said that they are still completing the investigation of acts of corruption or collusion, I will not fill this vacancy for the MEC for health until they have submitted the final report,” said Makhura.
“So MEC [Jacob] Mamabolo will continue as the acting MEC for health until I have received the final report of the SIU.
“I want to say, should MEC Masuku be cleared, I will gladly reappoint him. But as things go at the moment, that's part of the investigation that is ongoing.”
The premier said he hoped the SIU would complete the second part of the report as soon as possible, adding that corruption was serious and there must be consequences.
Masuku became central to the PPE corruption when it was revealed that Royal Bhaca, a company belonging to Thandisizwe Diko, husband to president Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko, scored an allegedly dodgy tender from his department to the tune of R125m. The Dikos and the Masukus are family friends.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.