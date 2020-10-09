NMU academy nets UN grant to fight fisheries crime

Funds will be used to improve training of inspectors on front line of Africa’s war against organised theft of natural resources

NMU’s FishFORCE academy has netted a major grant to increase the capacity of training institutions in four African countries to tackle sustainability issues.



Michael de Lange, CEO of the NMU’s Centre for Law in Action, which houses FishFORCE, said on Thursday that the academy was excited about the funding windfall which amounted to several thousand US dollars...

