News

Mcebisi Jonas urges Cyril Ramaphosa to keep ‘rattling cages’

Former deputy finance minister says state capture damage will take years to repair, ‘even longer with Covid-19’

PREMIUM
By Soyiso Maliti - 09 October 2020

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has lauded recent high-profile state capture arrests.

Delivering the keynote address at the Rhodes Business School's sixth annual Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Lecture this week, Jonas touched on the Gupta family...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Who knows what's going to happen?': Trump speaks about going into quarantine ...
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Most Read

X