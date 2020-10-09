Environment, forestry and fisheries officials suspended over dodgy tenders

The environment, forestry and fisheries department has suspended eight officials on suspicion they could have been negligent, or possibly involved in fraud and corruption, over the awarding of tenders.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said the suspension followed a forensic investigation into contracts alleged to have been irregularly awarded by the department's Waste Management Bureau. He, however, said he could not divulge the positions the suspended employees held or which divisions they worked in.

According to Modise, during the audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31 2019, the auditor-general (AG) identified several tenders which were irregularly awarded. These included nine tenders awarded by the Waste Management Bureau with a total multi-year contract value of more than R2.1bn and expenditure for the 2018/19 financial year amounting to more than R337m.

Minister Barbara Creecy mandated the then director-general Nosipho Ngcaba to institute an investigation to ascertain the reasons for the tenders being irregularly awarded.