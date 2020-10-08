Why police let farmers run amok

Police say they did not take action against a rampaging mob of farmers who stormed a court and torched a police vehicle in the Free State because the situation could have led to innocent people losing their lives.

A large group of farmers ran riot at the Senekal magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where two men accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner appeared. The mob attacked state property, attempted to overturn a police Nyala and set alight a police van as police stood by and watched.

The violence erupted after the case against Sekwatje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, who allegedly murdered Horner and tied him to a pole in Paul Roux, was postponed. An angry mob of farmers were captured on video storming the court and forcefully trying to get into the holding cells where the accused were held demanding that the suspects be handed over to them.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said officers who were present during the protest should be commended for applying their minds in their response.

“It was a volatile situation that could have led to innocent people losing their lives. The situation ended with only damage to property and no injuries from both sides. That is commendable,” Makhele said.