WATCH | Police probe bizarre crash into sea

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a motorist bizarrely veered off the side of a busy road and into the sea at Brighton Beach on Thursday morning.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, and his female passenger of the same age were rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said shortly before 7am, the police were informed of a car in the sea at Brighton Beach.

On arrival, it was established that a white Volkswagen Golf had careered off the John Tallant Road and landed in the water, Naidu said.