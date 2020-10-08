WATCH | Police probe bizarre crash into sea
Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a motorist bizarrely veered off the side of a busy road and into the sea at Brighton Beach on Thursday morning.
The driver, a 59-year-old man, and his female passenger of the same age were rushed to hospital.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said shortly before 7am, the police were informed of a car in the sea at Brighton Beach.
On arrival, it was established that a white Volkswagen Golf had careered off the John Tallant Road and landed in the water, Naidu said.
She said both occupants in the vehicle, from Uitenhage, were injured.
“The male driver sustained injuries to his mouth and back, while it is believed the woman may have broken a leg,” Naidu said.
The vehicle was later retrieved from the water by a private towing service.
“At this stage it is unclear as to exactly what happened.
“The police have opened a case of reckless and or negligent driving for investigation.”
