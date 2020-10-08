Star witness’s explosive letter aired at Omotoso bail hearing
Prosecutor in Timothy Omotoso case ‘almost racist’ — Cheryl Zondi
An explosive letter penned by Cheryl Zondi accusing a state prosecutor of borderline racism formed part of the defence’s case in the bail application of sex-crimes accused pastor Timothy Omotoso on Wednesday.
The contents of the letter, seen by The Herald and accepted by the Port Elizabeth High Court as evidence, are believed to be among the reasons Ismat Cerfontein withdrew from the case after being appointed to assist in July last year...
