‘Please help us end the killing’

As Free State police made an arrest after violent protests in Senekal over the killing of a young Free State farm manager, Agri EC called for urgent government intervention to stem the killing of farmers.

It said the government needed to boost the capacity of the police and the courts to improve their ability to tackle farm murders and other violence in rural areas.

Agri EC president Dougie Stern said on Wednesday organised agriculture in the province was working well with the police to combat farm attacks, but increased support from the government was desperately needed.

“Besides isolated cases where it is not working, in general, our relationship with the police is excellent and we must not break those lines of communication,” he said.

“While the government has declared its intention to root out corruption, it needs to do the same for crime.

“The government needs to step up to the plate to provide the police with more resources to do their job and to strengthen the courts, because sentences are not stringent enough.

“If those measures are taken, it will help to prevent criminals preying on farming and rural communities in general.”

Stern said farmers, because of the nature of their work, were vulnerable to attacks, and living with the fear of being attacked undermined their productivity, which was key to food security.

“Many Eastern Cape western region farms are still beset by drought and farmers are battling financially and farm attacks amplify this already difficult situation.

“Farmers are resilient but for many, it‘s desperate times.”

Stern’s comments come in the wake of the drama in Senekal on Tuesday, when farmers gathered to protest against farm murders after the brutal killing last week of Paul Roux farm manager Brendin Horner, 22.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said on Wednesday that a man had been arrested after the protest action turned violent.

Hundreds of farmers and residents stormed into the Senekal court after the two men alleged to have murdered Horner — Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa — appeared briefly in court.

A police van was overturned and set alight during the chaos.

Horner was beaten, tortured and stabbed, and tied to a pole with a rope around his neck.

“The team resumed with the work yesterday [Tuesday] to identify those responsible for such riotous behaviour, and that led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man, who is a farmer in Marquard but resides in Senekal,” Makhele said.

He said investigations were ongoing and more arrests were imminent.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola condemned “in the strongest possible terms the anarchic violence” by the protesters.

“The disturbing scenes of members of the public storming a court and damaging property have no place in a free and democratic SA,” Lamola’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, said.

“Beyond the obvious trail of destruction of public property, [Tuesday’s] actions are an inexcusable assault on the rule of law and the criminal justice system.

“We want to urge members of the community, however aggrieved they might be, to allow the court and the justice system to run their course.”

Police minister Bheki Cele said the anger of the protesters towards the police was confusing as arrests had already been made.

“This type of lawlessness cannot be justified.

“There is no logic when protesters burn a police van which is the same resource which is meant to assist them.”

Violent attacks on farms and smallholdings in the Eastern Cape — including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, assault, rape and malicious damage to property — jumped in 2019, according to police statistics.

The number of attacks increased from 39 in 2017 to 48 in 2018 and 75 in 2019.

Eighteen incidents have been recorded for 2020 up until July.

Agric EC rural safety chair Alfonso van Niekerk said there had been three murders in 2017 in the province, two in 2018 and 12 in 2019, with a single murder recorded in the first half of 2020.

While stock theft was not categorised separately in the statistics table, it was a significant feature of rural crime, he said.

“Stock theft is becoming increasingly violent and it affects subsistence farmers in the old [former] Transkei and Ciskei even more than in organised agriculture.”

DA Eastern Cape safety and security spokesperson Bobby Stevenson said figures showed the Eastern Cape together with the Free State had the highest number of farm murders in the country in 2019, and he echoed the concern about stock theft.

“Stock theft in the Eastern Cape has soared during the lockdown with 5,636 stock, with an estimated value of R17.9m, stolen in the three months between May and July this year.

“The province has eight out of the top 10 police stations in the country as far as cases of stock theft are concerned.”

But it was not just Eastern Cape farmers, whether commercial or emerging, who were under siege.

Rural villages were also bearing the brunt of violent crime and, since January, 11 people had been killed in Mdeni village in the Ngcobo area, he said.

“Rural police are severely under-resourced.

“The MEC [for safety and security] recently revealed that just 20 of the 162 rural stations have the right number of staff.”

Stevenson said a number of steps could be taken to improve rural security and the DA was calling for the introduction of specialised rural protection units, and for research and data on these crimes to be improved and made available on an electronic dashboard.

“We also need to increase the investigative capacity of the SAPS.

“This means the use of all available technology, such as drones, when tracking criminals.

“We need to reclassify farm attacks as priority crimes.

“This would result in more resources being made available to deal with them.”

He said economic initiatives could be implemented as well.

“There should be tax-relief measures for those in rural areas, such as farmers, who have to pay for private security companies, as well as subsidies for farm patrollers and companies providing security in rural communities.”

Rural crime intelligence capacity needed to be improved as well as border security.

“I am challenging safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe to urgently arrange a virtual Eastern Cape rural safety summit, where advice can be given by a wide range of experts.

“All stakeholders need to work together to find innovative solutions to address the scourge of crime that is sweeping through our rural communities.”

Premier Oscar Mabuyane‘s spokesperson, Mvusi Sicwetsha, referred questions to provincial safety department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, who could not be reached.

