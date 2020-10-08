News

Bullets fired at Eastern Cape health’s ‘Mr Fixit’ in terrifying main street car chase

He believes there is a link between attempt on his life and disciplinary procedures at his latest hospital

By Mike Loewe - 08 October 2020

A leading Eastern Cape hospital reformist fondly known as “Mr Fixit” suffered a breakdown after surviving a desperate car chase through East London's streets while escaping an alleged assassin.

DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) is withholding the identity of the hospital executive, who was described by a senior source in the provincial health department as a key figure in trying to counter sloth, insolence, and nefarious and criminal abuse within the health system...

