Bullets fired at Eastern Cape health’s ‘Mr Fixit’ in terrifying main street car chase
He believes there is a link between attempt on his life and disciplinary procedures at his latest hospital
A leading Eastern Cape hospital reformist fondly known as “Mr Fixit” suffered a breakdown after surviving a desperate car chase through East London's streets while escaping an alleged assassin.
DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) is withholding the identity of the hospital executive, who was described by a senior source in the provincial health department as a key figure in trying to counter sloth, insolence, and nefarious and criminal abuse within the health system...
