News

Willem de Klerk, son of former president FW, dies of cancer

Kgaugelo Masweneng Reporter 07 October 2020
Former president FW de Klerk's son Willem de Klerk has died of cancer.
Former president FW de Klerk's son Willem de Klerk has died of cancer.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

Willem de Klerk, the son of former president FW de Klerk, has died.

The FW de Klerk Foundation announced the 53-year-old's death on Wednesday.

“It is with the deepest sadness that FW de Klerk announces that his son, Willem, died last night in Durbanville after a courageous battle against cancer. The family will, in due course, make a further announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” said the foundation in a brief statement.

This is a developing story.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Who knows what's going to happen?': Trump speaks about going into quarantine ...
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Most Read

X