'There's possibly a major storm coming': Phumzile van Damme on 'stressed' Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

While most of the country was glued to their screens watching communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' media briefing, DA MP Phumzile van Damme was not buying any of it.

On Tuesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams held a media briefing in Pretoria, a day after messages went viral on social media about the possibility of her nudes being leaked.

The communication ministry announced on Monday that Ndabeni-Abrahams' WhatsApp account was hacked, and that her private and confidential information was said to be in the hands of an unknown third party.

During her briefing, Ndabeni-Abrahams said hackers would only find “naughty” Whatsapp messages between herself and her husband.

She denied there were any nude photos stored on her WhatsApp or anything “illegal”.