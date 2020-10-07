Teachers, nurses and doctors are expected to join one-day walkout

Services such as health care and education are expected to be disrupted on Wednesday as public sector workers down tools and stay at home to protest against the government’s failure to implement wage increases.

Union leaders in three of the largest federations, Cosatu, Fedusa and the National Council of Trade Unions, have been on a collision course with the government after it backed out of a pay increase deal following finance minister Tito Mboweni’s huge budget cuts to contain rising government debt and a ballooning budget deficit.

Teachers, nurses and doctors are expected to join other public servants in the one-day walkout that comes at an inopportune time for the SA economy, which was ravaged in the second quarter by lockdown measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are calling on workers to embark on a stayaway on Wednesday. There are no workers who have been exempted. We have been making a call to workers that they should, as a way of protest, stay home on Wednesday,” said Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.