Stellenbosch University confers honorary doctorates on six outstanding role models

Four women who are known for their outstanding track records in the fields of medicine, literature, performing arts, business and science, are set for even greater heights as Stellenbosch University bestows them with honorary doctorates.

Among those to be honoured by the university in 2021 is Louisa Mojela, a South African entrepreneur and business-person who became Africa’s first woman to lead a publicly traded cannabis company, Halo — a US cannabis extraction company. Mojela is also the group CEO of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings and champion of women's empowerment.

Another woman leader to be honoured is Prof Agnes Binangwaho, a Rwandan paediatrician and former health minister who fought to provide Rwandan girls with HPV vaccinations to lower their chances of getting cervical cancer.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the six recipients will be honoured for their “tireless commitment and extraordinary efforts to make a positive difference in people’s lives”, which resonated with the university’s vision of “being globally recognised as excellent, inclusive and innovative, and where knowledge is advanced in service of society”. ​