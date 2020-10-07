'Masterminds of state looting are still at large' - Reactions pour in as Hawks attach Edwin Sodi's assets
Businessman Edwin Sodi and the Hawks have topped the trends list on Twitter after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Asset Forfeiture Unit attached several luxury cars and properties belonging to Sodi and his company on Tuesday.
This comes amid an investigation into corruption relating to the 2014 asbestos project in the Free State.
Sodi, owner of Blackhead Consulting, and Diamond Hill Trading was awarded a R255m contract in a joint venture to identify and remove asbestos roofing from houses in the province.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit attached a fleet of cars including a 2017 white Bentley, a red Ferrari and a black 2019 Porsche Cayenne S which cost between R2m and R5m each. Among the properties seized was his Johannesburg mansion.
It is understood that among the assets which could not be located are a white 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Family Dawn, a blue 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports convertible and a 2017 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG.
NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema urged anyone who has the vehicles to come forward as they could find themselves in trouble with the law.
The Bloemfontein high court last week granted an order to attach the assets of seven businessmen and government officials facing charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering.
They were arrested and appeared in court, where they were released on bail ranging from R100,000 to R500,000.
While the Hawks and the NPA were commended for “eradicating” corruption, many social media users expressed disgust at the disregard for the needs of the poor.
Sifiso Mavuso said more allegedly corrupt individuals must face the music.
“These arrests are just scratching the surface for now. The masterminds of state looting are still at large.” he wrote.
Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
We can laugh here because this is how we deal with sadness in this country but the Edwin Sodi saga and all others implicated by the Hawks breaks my heart. Senzeni kodwa? 💔— Madam Speaker (@Ma_Dlams) October 6, 2020
These arrests are just scratching the surface for now, the masterminds behind looting of state funds are still at large #Hawks #Sodi #kefilwe— Sifiso Mavuso™ (@TsoroMavuso) October 6, 2020
What a time to be alive!— Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) October 7, 2020
I want to thank the Hawks for shaking the country. We appreciate & welcome every arrest. We have suffered 4 a very long time under connected individuals bcoz we dont belong in their cycles in life.
The end is near...#AceMagashule #edwinsodi #kefilwe pic.twitter.com/OHhGU3uqL7
For those who don’t get it as yet, the price for this #Asbestos crime is thousands of people in Free State who are struggling with respiratory diseases today. It’s not a victimless crime.— Big G (@VdaBigG) October 6, 2020
Hayini. Y’all want us to feel sorry for people who looted state funds meant for making the lives of the most vulnerable somewhat bearable?— Wendy Tlou (@mswendyt) October 6, 2020
Methlolo!
