Andile Lungisa tries again after ‘vague’ apology to judges

Unimpressed with Andile Lungisa’s one-liner in which he withdrew his comments about the judges who jailed him, the former ANC councillor was sent back to the drawing board — and this time he appeared to put a little more effort into his retraction.



As Lungisa, through his lawyers, attempted on Monday to bury the hatchet for the second time with the judges he had accused of collusion, the state argued on paper in the Constitutional Court that his two-year prison sentence was perfectly suited to the crime...

