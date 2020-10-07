Legendary deep-sea diver succumbs to Covid-19

Bay man survived North Sea entrapment ordeal and was part of the international operation which salvaged ‘Stalin’s gold’

One of Port Elizabeth’s most colourful characters, who was once trapped for 48 hours below the North Sea in a diving incident, has died.



Jim Tucker was also part of the “salvage of the century” which saw 450 bars of Russian gold recovered from the Arctic Ocean floor from the wreck of the HMS Edinburgh, which was torpedoed by the Germans during World War 2...

