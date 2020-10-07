'Earliest opportunity' for safe Covid-19 vaccine in mid-2021, says Gauteng GP

South Africa could have a Covid-19 vaccine within the next nine to 10 months.

This is according to Gauteng-based general practitioner Dr Mark Holliday, who spoke to health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday.

Holliday said a “safe” vaccine could be expected in SA by “mid-2021".

“What we must understand about vaccines is that they are living viruses injected into healthy people. The effects may only show many months later or when the wild virus attacks people who've got the vaccine and those people become sick in an unusual way,” he said.