Uncle taken into custody after baby dangled by feet from bridge

A one-year-old baby was dangled by her feet from the footbridge near East London's Steve Biko Bridge on Monday afternoon, but thanks to the heroics of Red Alert Security patrollers and members of the Second Creek community, the child was saved.



A man understood to be the baby's uncle had threatened to drop the baby from the uncovered corner of the footbridge onto the busy Settler's Way highway, but members of security company's armed response team moved swiftly to grab her as the perpetrator was distracted by residents. ..

